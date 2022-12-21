Christmas vehicles to hit Tallinn streets

Tallinn public transport will be continuing its long-time tradition of adding Christmas vehicles December 24-25.

The special Christmas bus, tram and trolleybus will be following unique routes to make sure people from different parts of Tallinn can reach the Christmas Market in the Town Hall Square in comfort.

"Christmas is a time of peace, caring and spending time with your family. People also move around with children during the holiday season, including by public transport. That is why we want to share merriment and joy with our passengers, which will see Christmas vehicles take to the streets. Our Christmas bus, tram and trolleybus all have Santas handing out sweets to kids and adults alike and listening to their poems and Christmas wishes," said Kaido Padar, member of the board of Tallinn city transport company TLT.

The Christmas bus will be taking the following route starting 10:30 a.m. on December 24 – Väike-Õismäe - Nõmme - Kopli - Mustamäe - Tiskre - Väike-Õismäe. On December 25, its route will be: Autobussikoondis - Lasnamäe - Pirita - Männiku - Vabaduse väljak.

The Christmas tram will start at 11 a.m. on December 24 (Tondi - Kadriorg - Tondi - Lennujaam). Its December 25 route is Tondi - Kadriorg - Tondi - Suur-Paala - Tondi.

The Christmas trolleybus will be operating between Kaubamaja and Mustamäe from 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve and December 25.

All Christmas vehicles can be ridden for free.

