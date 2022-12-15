Estonian Santa Claus visits Riigikogu during final sitting of year

On Thursday, during the final regular sitting of the year, the Riigikogu was visited by a special guest: "Jõuluvana," Estonia's Santa Claus.

During the visit, Riigikogu members read poems and sang songs to Jõuluvana, who, in turn, handed out Christmas gifts including stuffed toy lions and horseshoe-shaped magnets.

The next regular sitting of the Riigikogu will be on January 9 next year.

Editor: Michael Cole

