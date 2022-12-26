Mihkelson MP with most foreign trips in 2022

Reform Party MP Marko Mihkelson went on the most official foreign trips in 2022, with 28 work-related journeys to his name.

Karin Kangro, press representative for the Riigikogu, told ERR that Marko Mihkelson (Reform) went on 28 work-related trips for a total of 85 days. Mihkelson chaired the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee until his resignation on November 7.

Isamaa MP Sven Sester went on 16 business trips where he spent 58 days.

President of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas (Center) was the third most prolific traveler with 15 trips and 40 days.

EKRE MP Anti Poolamets went abroad on work 14 times and spent 50 days on trips.

Social Democratic Party's Indrek Saar went on 12 trips for 40 days.

In total, 69 MPs visited 44 different countries in 2022.

Kangro said that France was the most frequent destination for Estonian MPs for 27 total trips, while Ukraine was the destination 18 times.

More exotic and remote destinations included Ecuador, Rwanda, Indonesia, Malaisia and Iraq.

32 MPs did not go on a single work trip outside Estonia.

