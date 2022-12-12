Photos: Christmas Peace declared in Jõgeva

Christmas Peace declared in Jõgeva.
Archbishop of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) Urmas Viilma declared Christmas Peace for everyone in front of the Jõgeva Cultural Center on Gaudete Sunday.

The archbishop said he greatly wishes he could declare Christmas Peace that would also reach Ukraine, emphasizing that peace starts inside people.

"Peace can spread if we stop violence and close our mouths before we are about top speak evil to only reopen them once we can say something nice, hug and hold one another. Be to our fellow man as we should be," Viilma said.

Christmas greetings also went out from President of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas (Center), as well as Priit Põdra, Jõgeva Municipality Council chairman, and Municipality Mayor Angela Saksing.

The Riigikogu speaker said that Christmas Peace provides the opportunity to understand and notice the value of peace. Ratas urged people to find reason to smile and forget their anxiety and troubling thoughts.

He wished the Estonian people would find the motivation to support one another, look for solutions and take joy in cooperation instead of criticism.

The archbishop and speaker lit a Christmas light together that people who had gathered could take home in their own lanterns.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

