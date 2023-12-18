Christmas peace declared in Jõgeva

On Sunday, the third Advent candle was lit in Jõgeva's town square, and Bishop Joel Luhamets of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) proclaimed a worldwide Christmas peace.

The bishop and the Speaker of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) jointly lit a Christmas candle, which residents could then use to light their own candles or lanterns.

"You could ask, where is the peace now? The wars are not over, terror and violence are the reality of our times, there is bullying in schools, violence in families, doors have to be kept locked, the police are busy, but that does not mean that Jesus Christ is not the Prince of Peace. It just means that we have not sufficiently appreciated and accepted his redemptive work," Luhamets said.

The ceremony was followed by a charity concert given by the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra.

The city in Jõgeva County, south Estonia declared Christmas peace across Estonia for the 18th time.

Christmas peace is also declared on December 24 in Tallinn and Tartu, at the start of the holiday period.

