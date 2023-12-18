Christmas peace declared in Jõgeva

News
Christmas peace was proclaimed in Jõgeva on December 18, 2023.
Christmas peace was proclaimed in Jõgeva on December 18, 2023. Source: ERR
News

On Sunday, the third Advent candle was lit in Jõgeva's town square, and Bishop Joel Luhamets of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) proclaimed a worldwide Christmas peace.

The bishop and the Speaker of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) jointly lit a Christmas candle, which residents could then use to light their own candles or lanterns.

"You could ask, where is the peace now? The wars are not over, terror and violence are the reality of our times, there is bullying in schools, violence in families, doors have to be kept locked, the police are busy, but that does not mean that Jesus Christ is not the Prince of Peace. It just means that we have not sufficiently appreciated and accepted his redemptive work," Luhamets said.

The ceremony was followed by a charity concert given by the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra.

The city in Jõgeva County, south Estonia declared Christmas peace across Estonia for the 18th time.

Christmas peace is also declared on December 24 in Tallinn and Tartu, at the start of the holiday period.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:45

Estonian animation 'Miisufy' selected for Sundance Film Festival program

16:08

Tartu teachers' strike participation depends on local collective agreement

15:31

RMK to help Elektrilevi clear powerline corridors of dangerous trees

15:00

Estonia's streamlined state agencies unable to respond to crises quickly enough

14:27

Environment Agency fines Estonian fuel retailer Olerex €8 million Updated

14:21

Otepää awarded winter capital title

13:55

Christmas peace declared in Jõgeva

12:41

European Union reaches agreement on major building renovation plan

12:02

Baltic states navigate troubled waters of 'European Dream'

11:18

White Christmas may still happen in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.12

Estonian Rescue Board advises people to be prepared in case of power cuts

17.12

Putin: Russia is not interested in war with NATO

17.12

People not spending as much in restaurants in Estonia

16.12

Green hydrogen use in Estonian transport and energy sectors raises concerns

17.12

Estonia renews defense cooperation agreement with USA

17.12

Tusk's Tallinn visit canceled as Kaja Kallas tests positive for Covid

16.12

December sees festive season in full swing in Tallinn

17.12

Gallery: Another six K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers arrive in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: