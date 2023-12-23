Tallinn, Tartu to declare Christmas Peace at noon on Christmas Eve

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart proclaimed Christmas peace at noon on December 24, 2021.
Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart proclaimed Christmas peace at noon on December 24, 2021. Source: Ain Saarna
Christmas Peace will be declared in Tallinn and Tartu on Sunday, Christmas eve, at noon by the mayors of each city.

Tallinn's Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) will read the historical Christmas peace message to the capital's citizens from the Town Hall window in the Old Town, following tradition.

In Tartu, Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) and Bishop Joel Luhamets will jointly declare peace.

The Christmas peace tradition dates back to the 17th century and began during the reign of Queen Christina of Sweden.

In Estonia, the practice was revived after the restoration of independence and this year marks the 30th anniversary.

Editor: Helen Wright

