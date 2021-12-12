Nationwide Christmas peace to be declared from Jõgeva Sunday afternoon

The annual Christmas peace (Jõulurahu) announcement is to be made at 4 p.m. Sunday, from the town of Jõgeva.

Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) Bishop Joel Luhamets will declare the piece, while Riigikogu speaker Jüri Ratas (Center), Jõgeva municipal chair Priit Põdra and municipal elder Angela Sasking (Center) will also issue Christmas greetings, and a third advent calendar on the town's official Christmas tree, plus a Christmas Peace fire will also be lit – members of the public are invited to bring a lantern and, if they wish, light it off the above and then convey the flame home with then.

An advent concert at the Jõgeva cultural center follows at 5 p.m. and features the Ellerhein girls' choir.

Sunday's events mark the 16th time the annual Christmas peace has been declared in the central Estonian town.

