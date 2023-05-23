Center's Taavi Aas to become Jõgeva mayor

Former Center Party minister Taavi Aas is to become mayor of the South Estonian town of Jõgeva, regional daily Tartu Postimees reports.

Aas' primary residence is in Põltsamaa, around 30km from Jõgeva, Tartu Postimees reports (link in Estonian) and, while he did not win a seat at the March 5 Riigikogu elections, told the daily he had had several job offers in Tallinn, but opted for the Jõgeva mayoral post due to its convenient location close to home.

In any case, Aas will retain his Tallinn city council chair, he says.

Aas' predecessor, Angela Sasking (Center) resigned last week; the coalition agreement in the town of just over 5,000 people sets aside the mayor position to that party, leading the Jõgeva branch of the Center Party to offer it to him, which he duly accepted.

There are still some procedural matters to deal with including a vote at the municipal council chambers in Jõgeva, but this is likely a formality – Tartu Postimees reports this will be carried out this week.

Aas, 57, was Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications in the Center-EKRE-Isamaa and Reform-Center administrations, April 2019-June 2022. Prior to that he was Mayor of Tallinn, 2017-2019.

