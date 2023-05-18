New residential subsidies available for replacing old stoves

Ministry of Climate aims to allow residents of densely populated areas to apply for a grant to replace their old burner with an air heat pump or a new, less polluting stove.

One of the biggest sources of urban air pollution, according to chief specialist, Romario Siimer, of the department of air and radiation, is the use of stoves for heating.

"During the winter, the air quality in densely populated residential areas deteriorates due to the emission of harmful pollutants by heating stoves," he said.

The new grant is meant for either heating system replacement or connecting the property to the district heating network. "Priority will be given to replacing the heating system with a more environmentally friendly alternative, such as an air-to-water heat pump or geothermal heating," Siimer explained, adding that the plan will also involve assistance in replacing old stoves with less polluting ones. "You don't have to give up the oven," he emphasized. "However, it is worthwhile to replace old stove with one that is newer, more energy-efficient and less polluting."

The plan is to begin providing assistance in cities where its impact on air quality and human health is anticipated to be the greatest. The selection of the communities was based on a study conducted by the Estonian Environmental Research Centre (EKUK).

The projected rate of support varies by location and is either 50 or 70 percent.

A 70 percent subsidy rate is proposed for heating system renewal in Jõhvi, Kiviõli and Sillamäe in Ida-Viru County; in Jõgeva County in Jõgeva and Põltsama; in Valga County in Valga, Otepää and Tõrva.

A 50 percent subsidy rate is planned for Pirita, Nõmme, Kesklinn, Kristiina and Põhja-Tallinn in Tallinn, and for Tartu, Viljandi, Rakvere, Kuressaare, Keila, Võru, Turku, Saue, Paide, Tapa, Kärdla, Elva, Haapsalu, Karksi-Nuia, Kilingi-Nõmme and Pärnu.

To qualify, the applicant's residence must have been occupied prior to January 1, 2010. The type of heat supply for a dwelling or part of a dwelling must be indicated in the building register as local or district heating and the type of energy source must be solid fuel.

Individuals can apply through the e-support environment (e-toetus) until the funding runs out. With a budget of €18.5 million, the measure is expected to support the renovation of an estimated 1,850 residential heating systems.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!