Taavi Aas elected Jõgeva municipal mayor

Former government minister Taavi Aas (Center) has been elected mayor of the South Estonian town of Jõgeva by 17 votes in favor, three against and five abstaining or absent.

The vote took place at Jõgeva council chambers Thursday and was something of a formality; Center holds the mayoral post in the coalition agreement in the town of around 5,000 people, and had been left without a Riigikogu seat following the March 5 election.

While he was proposed for the post by the party's local branch in Jõgeva, he also lives in nearby Põltsamaa, and says this would make being Jõgeva mayor more convenient for him.

Aas says he wants to pay close attention to the municipality's financial situation when in office.

Aas' predecessor as mayor, Angela Saksing, resigned last week.

The new Jõgeva mayor was Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications from April 2019 to June 2022 across two administrations, and is a former Mayor of Tallinn (2017-2019). Prior to that he had been a Tallinn deputy mayor, after a stint as CFO at the Põltsamaa dairy cooperative (now E-Piim) until 2005.

--

