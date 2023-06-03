Jõgeva mayor goes on month-and-a-half break immediately after being elected

News
Taavi Aas on ETV's pre-election debate special earlier this year.
Taavi Aas on ETV's pre-election debate special earlier this year. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Newly-elected Mayor of the South Estonian town of Jõgeva, Taavi Aas (Center), has started work by taking a lengthy vacation, daily Tartu Postimees reports.

Aas, a former government minister and former Tallinn mayor, was elected Jõgeva mayor on May 25, replacing Angela Sasking, but promptly went on vacation the very next day, and is not due to return until mid-July, regional daily Tartu Postimees reports.

Aas told the daily he had made travel plans inside Europe prior to being elected and had not wanted to forgo these, adding: "I explained immediately when it was put to me to run for mayor, that I had plans for the coming summer and that I could not start work immediately," adding that if that were not suitable, he would not run.

Assuming it was suitable, Aas said, he would start work properly in mid-July, once back from vacation – though he is not receiving holiday pay during that time.

Assistant municipality mayor Viktor Svyatõšev is deputizing for Aas while he is on leave.

As reported by ERR News, Aas opted to take the role given that he lives in Põltsamaa, around 30km from Jõgeva, making it a comfortable set up when he is actually at work, while the Center Party in any case holds the Jõgeva mayoral role per the coalition agreement there.

Angela Sasking had resigned as mayor the week before Aas announced he was running.

Aas was minister of economic affairs in the Center-EKRE-Isamaa coalition, and then the Reform-Center coalition, April 2019-June 2022. Immediately before that he had been Tallinn mayor for around two years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Tartu Postimees

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

16:42

Estonian foreign minister to Dmytro Kuleba: Ukraine belongs in NATO

16:37

Ministry plans to hike heavy truck road taxes

16:32

Van drives into passenger train at Kabala rail crossing

16:20

Feature: 'In bad times, good friends turn up'|ERR News on the HMS Albion

16:11

More people taking advantage of Selver ID card issuing service

15:43

Jõgeva mayor goes on month-and-a-half break immediately after being elected

15:15

Prison inmates inundate authorities with frivolous appeals, queries

13:20

State may step in on Sillamäe, Narva street name changes

12:50

Zelenskyy: Ukraine caught in a paradox on NATO guarantees, accession

12:06

Court throws out Nursipalu training area expansion appeal

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

02.06

Omniva issues new stamp to commemorate Finland joining NATO

02.06

EDF chief: A thousand fallen Russian troops per day is too few

31.05

Kallas: I'm unlikely to be NATO leader because I'm from the eastern flank

02.06

Gallery: Temporary park opens in Tallinn's Old Town

02.06

Grosberg: Russia likely to launch new wave of mobilization in near future

02.06

Tallinn plans to extend free public transport to foreign diplomats

02.06

Exhibition '100 years: Litas, lats, and kroon' on display in Tallinn

05.09

Russia announces reward for capture of Estonian-made Milrem UGV in Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: