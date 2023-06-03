Jõgeva mayor goes on month-and-a-half break immediately after being elected

Newly-elected Mayor of the South Estonian town of Jõgeva, Taavi Aas (Center), has started work by taking a lengthy vacation, daily Tartu Postimees reports.

Aas, a former government minister and former Tallinn mayor, was elected Jõgeva mayor on May 25, replacing Angela Sasking, but promptly went on vacation the very next day, and is not due to return until mid-July, regional daily Tartu Postimees reports.

Aas told the daily he had made travel plans inside Europe prior to being elected and had not wanted to forgo these, adding: "I explained immediately when it was put to me to run for mayor, that I had plans for the coming summer and that I could not start work immediately," adding that if that were not suitable, he would not run.

Assuming it was suitable, Aas said, he would start work properly in mid-July, once back from vacation – though he is not receiving holiday pay during that time.

Assistant municipality mayor Viktor Svyatõšev is deputizing for Aas while he is on leave.

As reported by ERR News, Aas opted to take the role given that he lives in Põltsamaa, around 30km from Jõgeva, making it a comfortable set up when he is actually at work, while the Center Party in any case holds the Jõgeva mayoral role per the coalition agreement there.

Angela Sasking had resigned as mayor the week before Aas announced he was running.

Aas was minister of economic affairs in the Center-EKRE-Isamaa coalition, and then the Reform-Center coalition, April 2019-June 2022. Immediately before that he had been Tallinn mayor for around two years.

