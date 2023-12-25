Churches in Estonia full on Christmas Eve

News
Christmas Eve at the Viljandi St. John's Church.
Christmas Eve at the Viljandi St. John's Church. Source: ERR
News

Christmas services were held in all Estonian churches on Christmas Eve, while some also hosted concerts.

It happened this year that the Fourth Sunday of Advent and Christmas Eve coincided, which saw some churches hold two services.

Estonians seem to have faith around Christmas as the churches are always full on Christmas Eve and also welcome people who do not go to church at other times. The message of love and hope reached people through the Christmas gospel.

Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) Archbishop Urmas Viilma talked about peace during a sermon held at the Viljandi St. John's Church. While we cherish Christmas peace, wars continue to rage elsewhere in the world. But peace can start at home, for there to be less tension and violence.

ETV carried the sermon live from the Viljandi church where Christmas was celebrated 800 years ago. The historical building has been repeatedly damaged in wars and rebuilt again. In 1950, the church was closed and turned into a goods warehouse. It was reopened as a house of God in the early 1990s and Christmas service held there again for the first time in decades.

Many Estonian congregations had to start again after Estonia regained its independence. The first radio broadcast of a Christmas Eve service aired on December 24 35 years ago from the St. Mary's Cathedral in Tallinn. Television broadcasts started a year later.

Viljandi St. John's Church. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:18

Health Insurance Fund starts financing essential migraine drug

13:20

Tallinn residents don't know how to sort waste, inspectors say

11:32

At least one case of extortion reported following Asper Biogene data leak

10:56

Latvia donates nearly 300 cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine

10:36

Churches in Estonia full on Christmas Eve

10:09

Elron ta install new 5G routers on its trains in 2024

24.12

How is freedom of religion taught in one of the most secular countries?

24.12

Pets given as gifts often end up back at animal shelters in January

24.12

Estonian chess champion Mai Narva aiming for Grandmaster status

24.12

Unidentified man throws training grenade in Riga bar on Saturday evening Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

22.12

Estonia prepared to repatriate mobilization-aged men to Ukraine

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

24.12

Finnish media: British-led enhanced JEF presence in Baltic may be paused

24.12

Unidentified man throws training grenade in Riga bar on Saturday evening Updated

23.12

On Estonian Christmas traditions

24.12

How is freedom of religion taught in one of the most secular countries?

24.12

Estonian chess champion Mai Narva aiming for Grandmaster status

24.12

Pets given as gifts often end up back at animal shelters in January

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: