Archbishop calls for referendum on compulsory religious education in Estonian schools

News
EELK Archbishop Urmas Viilma outside the St. Mary's Cathedral, also known as the Dome Church (Toom Kirik) in Tallinn.
EELK Archbishop Urmas Viilma outside the St. Mary's Cathedral, also known as the Dome Church (Toom Kirik) in Tallinn. Source: Rene Suurkaev
News

Head of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) is launching a petition to hold a referendum on whether to make religious education a compulsory subject in Estonia.

Archbishop Urmas Viilma said: "The EELK Consistory is launching a petition by which we invite the people of Estonia to appeal to the Riigikogu with a proposal to organize a referendum in Estonia on the question: 'Do you support the inclusion of non-denominational religious education among the compulsory subjects at elementary and high schools?"

A similar referendum was held exactly 100 years ago, the archbishop said, and at that time brought religious education back into Estonian schools as a compulsory subject.

The subject had been removed from the school curriculum some years prior to that.

Since the Soviet Union was an avowedly atheist state, religious education even as a comparative study would have disappeared from the curriculum altogether, while Estonia was under that occupation.

"In a situation where the public's natural religiosity has not gone anywhere, it is irresponsible to deliberately deprive each new generation of religious knowledge and the relevant education, as a result of national education policies," the archbishop went on.

The petition if it comes about would refer to Estonia's 500 municipal and state-run schools, of which only around 14 percent offer religious studies as a suhect, even then only as an elective subject, Viilma said.

Religion and religious knowledge are part of basic education only in private Christian schools, where a total of 2,700 students are enrolled this year, around a third of them in Lutheran schools.

The archbishop made his remarks during a sermon at an EELK service in St. Mary's Cathedral, at which he also addressed the issue of the plight of the St. John's Estonian Lutheran Church in St.Petersburg, Russia, where demands are being made to remove

"For our part, we have done everything so that compatriots trapped behind the eastern border do not feel forgotten by Estonia. We agreed with the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Ingria, operating in Russia, to add provisions to the agreement already signed with them, under which the Church of Ingria pledges to ensure the preservation of the Estonian language and culture at the St. John's parish and church in St. Petersburg."

The archbishop also said that legal changes last summer, which included the adoption of the law legalizing same-sex marriage in Estonia, had happened at a breath-taking pace, one which the EELK and its congregations had struggled to keep up with.

To that end, the head of the EELK said, imposing laws in this way represents obstruction just as much as does filibustering.

"The fact that you cannot drive out Beelzebub with Beelzebub is already written in the Bible. Obstruction cannot be defeated by obstruction. Mutual obstruction by the front-runners of democracy ultimately means the suicide of democracy," the archbishop said.

Unlike most of the Scandinavian countries, Estonia does not have a state church as such, though Lutheranism is the largest single denomination by adherents from among the native Estonian populace.

Lutheranism reached Estonia as a result of the magisterial Reformation starting in the 16th century, at a time when Estonia's aristocracy was German-speaking.

Within the online petition forum, a petition can reach the Riigikogu when it garners 1,000 or more signatures.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Urmet Kook

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:55

Karis: It's up to that person, whether to back Kallas' resignation in public

20:18

ISS detained Koos Party member Allan Hantsom

19:48

Archbishop calls for referendum on compulsory religious education in Estonian schools

19:15

Narva-Jõesuu issues new building permit for oil plant – construction resumes

18:40

Minister on ban of Tartu demonstration: Police overreacted

18:08

Ossinovski says next tax package should focus on wealth

17:39

Universal service electricity price scheme to be scrapped in May

17:02

Three Estonian swimmers through to Friday's European championships finals

16:31

Kapitel acquires full stake in Viru Keskus shopping mall

15:55

Court finds permits to oil cormorant eggs illegal

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

07.12

2024 minimum wage in Estonia confirmed at €820 per month

07.12

Analysts expect moderate decline in Euribor next year

07:49

Estonian government to seek compromise over hate speech law

10:57

ERR presents all Eesti Laul 2024 competition entries and videos

06.12

Kallas has used private jet 28 times in three years

06.12

Free pizza on offer as Estonia's first Domino's opens in Tallinn

12:47

President refuses to promulgate a law due to rules of proceedings violation

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: