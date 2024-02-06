Gallery: Main part of Tallinn Mustamäe church is ready

The first and so far only church in the Mustamäe district is almost finished, said Tiina Klement, minister of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK or in English EELC) parish of Mary Magdalene in Mustamäe.

"The building is almost finished, but there are still details missing in the church rooms, such as the altar and a cross on the wall," Klement said.

The church will be inaugurated on June 2.

The Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Mustamäe (Mustamäe Maarja Magdaleena kirik) is a new multifunctional building, which also includes rooms for catering, conferences and recreational activities.

On July 3, 2012, an agreement was signed between the EELC and the City of Tallinn granting the EELC the right to build a church on the property at Kiili 9 in Mustamäe, Tallinn.

An architectural competition for the construction of a church in Mustamäe was held from March 21 to June 21, 2013.

The competition was supported by the Union of Estonian Architects. On August 28, 2013, the winning entry, Fiat Lux by Karisma Architects, was announced.

