Archbishop after adding religious studies to mandatory curriculum in petition

News
Urmas Viilma. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Archbishop Urmas Viilma of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) and assessor Marko Tiidus have handed the Riigikogu speaker a petition calling for a referendum on whether religious studies should be added to the national curriculum.

The petition is available via the Rahvaalgatus.ee website has received over 1,000 signatures since early December, while a lot of negative feedback has also been left on the site, "Aktuaalne kaamera" news reported Monday.

The clerics believe the national curriculum should obligate students to take at least one course worth of religious studies in every stage of study.

"By religious studies, we mean a balanced subject that introduces different religions and is not based on any one religion's worldview," Marko Tiitus said.

President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar said that the petition will come up for discussion within two months.

"We will be inviting the proposing parties and authors of the public initiative for a discussion over possible solutions regarding this particular proposal," the speaker said.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov

