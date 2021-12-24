Christmas peace declared across Estonia

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart proclaimed Christmas peace at noon on December 24, 2021.
Source: Ain Saarna
Christmas peace was declared across Estonia on Friday at noon (Christmas eve), marking the start of the holidays.

The practice of declaring Christmas peace dates back to the 17th century and belongs to the common rule of law of Estonia, Finland and Sweden. The tradition began during the reign of Queen Kristiina of Sweden between 1632-1654.

In the capital, Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) proclaimed Christmas peace from the Town Hall window in the Old Town. In Tartu, Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) made his speech on Town Hall Square.

Finnish public broadcaster Yle News has an overview of the tradition here.

Kõlvart also released a Christmas message for residents of the capital in Estonian, Russian and English discussing 2021, the pandemic, the future and Christmas.

"We have to live together, work together and solve our problems together. No one will do it for us," he said.

Editor: Helen Wright

