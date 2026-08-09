Photos: Tartuff opening screening attracts full house

The PÖFF Love Film Festival Tartuff kicked off Saturday evening in Tartu's Town Hall Square. The opening film was the Thai movie "Gohan — The White Dog," which drew a capacity audience of just over 1,200 people.

"Tartuff's heart beats to the rhythm of love, and so do the hearts of Tartu residents," Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas said in a video greeting.

The festival continues Sunday evening with Maltese director Alex Camilleri's romantic musical drama "Żejtune" and Pedro Almodóvar's tragicomedy "Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!"

All festival screenings are free.

PÖFF's 21st Love Film Festival runs through August 15.

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