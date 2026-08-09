X!

Photos: Tartuff opening screening attracts full house

News
Tartuff 2026 opening screening.
Open gallery
34 photos
News

The PÖFF Love Film Festival Tartuff kicked off Saturday evening in Tartu's Town Hall Square. The opening film was the Thai movie "Gohan — The White Dog," which drew a capacity audience of just over 1,200 people.

"Tartuff's heart beats to the rhythm of love, and so do the hearts of Tartu residents," Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas said in a video greeting.

The festival continues Sunday evening with Maltese director Alex Camilleri's romantic musical drama "Żejtune" and Pedro Almodóvar's tragicomedy "Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!"

All festival screenings are free.

PÖFF's 21st Love Film Festival runs through August 15.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:11

Estonian exports and imports rise 15% in June, rade deficit hits €413M

12:40

Parties split over Madise's presidential bid and alleged role conflict

12:09

Minority government faces strains as parties brace for budget fight Updated

11:59

Estonian artist's bold, Spanish-influenced art fills unique coastal gallery

11:39

Isamaa, EKRE and Center agree on new Pärnu coalition

11:31

Arnold Rutto: A memory operation, Caucasus‑style

10:51

Estonian seal-watching tour attracts the animals with classical music

10:22

Estonian national team players make mark for clubs against West Ham, Celtic

09:20

MP: Estonia has a top public servant competition instead of presidential elections

09:03

Estonia's ruling coalition loses majority after 2 MPs quit parties Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.08

Canadian Estonian family still thriving 30 years after return to homeland

08.08

Another 26 kilometers of Estonia's border infrastructure completed

07:12

Estonia axes unemployment benefit for young people finishing conscription

09.08

Estonia's parties betting on tax cuts, AI and demographics ahead of 2027 elections

09:03

Estonia's ruling coalition loses majority after 2 MPs quit parties Updated

08.08

Estonian pilgrim swaps work stress for freedom on Camino journey

06.08

Women bikers from 25 countries gather in Estonia for WIMA rally

09.08

Photos: Tartuff opening screening attracts full house

09.08

Natalie Mets: Youth unemployment will not fix itself

09.08

EKRE head: Ülle Madise's election in the Riigikogu could be contested in court

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo