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Tartuff to show 21 films and shorts at extended film festival

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Opening night of Tartuff. August 4, 2025.
Opening night of Tartuff. August 4, 2025. Source: Laila Kaasik/Tartuff
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The 21st iteration of the Tartu-based film festival, Tartuff, will show a total of 13 feature films and 8 short films from Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Australia this year.

Taking place from August 8–15, the festival has extended its run by two days this year.

A total of 14 films will be shown on the large outdoor screen at Raekoja plats, while documentaries and children's films will be screened at Tartu Elektriteater.

This year's festival features acclaimed international films, classics, documentaries and, for the first time, a curated selection of short films exploring love and human relationships.

The festival opens with Thai drama Gohan directed by Chayanop Boonprakob, Nattawut Poonpiriya, and Atta Hemwadee. Inspired by stray dogs and modern-day loneliness, the film follows Gohan, a rescued dog whose journey through three different homes changes the lives of everyone he meets.

The closing night will feature Baz Luhrmann's musical classic Moulin Rouge!, celebrating the film's 25th anniversary.

Tartuff is the largest open-air film festival in the Baltics, attracting 12,000 visitors last year.

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