Tallinn Town Hall Square to turn into magical forest

Tallinn Town Hall Square's spruce labyrinth in 2021.
Tallinn Town Hall Square's spruce labyrinth in 2021. Source: Dmitri Povilaitise/pealinna droonifotod
Tallinn's Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) will host a magical forest, set to be opened with a free performance by vocal ensemble Noorkuu on Thursday, January 6.

Sunday marked the end of the traditional Christmas market on Tallinn Town Hall Square, but Christmas will not disappear entirely, as the market will now be replaced by a forest, which will be opened with a performance by vocal ensemble Noorkuu.

"Town Hall Square will not be empty after the Christmas market. On the contrary, there will be a small miracle - there will be a magical forest of spruce groves, wildlife and snowballs. All this will continue to provide families Christmas joy and an opportunity to enjoy some winter magic while walking around the city," said city center district elder Monika Haukanõmm.

The magical forest will be open until the end of January.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Tallinn Town Hall Square to turn into magical forest

