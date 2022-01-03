Christmas tree collection points open in Tartu

Collection points for Christmas trees will open in Tartu on Monday (January 3) until January 23.

The spruces can be taken to the city's waste collection stations at Selli 19 and Jaama 72c. There will also be collection points in Paju tänav T1 car park and at Selli 19.

Waste stations are open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Christmas trees cannot be thrown out with the regular garbage.

Tallinn will also open collection points this month.

