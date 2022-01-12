RMK: Over 9,000 Christmas trees taken from state forests this year

News
RMK gifted 106 Christmas trees to Estonian hospitals this Christmas.
RMK gifted 106 Christmas trees to Estonian hospitals this Christmas. Source: PERH
News

Over the Christmas period, 9,290 Christmas trees were taken home from state forests, the State Forest Management Center (RMK) announced on Wednesday. As it did in earlier years, RMK gifted trees to major hospitals and foster homes.

"We are glad that the tradition of bringing your own tree home from state forests has found so many followers - it is very nice going to the forest together, finding a suitable tree and spending time together bringing it home," RMK chief forest officer Andres Sepp said.

This year, RMK gifted 106 trees to 14 hospitals across Estonia to provide some happiness to doctors and nurses, who had a difficult year. "We also wanted to give all the people who had to spend their holidays in hospitals some Christmas cheer," Sepp said.

The Christmas tree sale initiative is not a way of earning income for the institution, but rather another option of getting people out into nature and maintain the tradition of bringing home a tree for Christmas. RMK has provided people with the opportunity since 2008.

7,260 of the 9,290 Christmas trees were paid for by mobile phones this year, the rest were either paid for by invoice or bank payment. 1-2 meter trees are most common.

"The RMK also received a few questions about grabbing a pine tree instead of a spruce," Sepp said. "That is allowed, the main thing is that the tree has to be taken from a place where it does not have much hope of growing tall, such as from a shore of a ditch, the roadside or from under a power line."

More info on the initiative is available on RMK's website here, a map of the state forests can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:09

Prime minister: State lacks data to create simpler energy support measure

15:42

Lauristin: It saddens me that EKRE has given the elite a bad name

15:42

Riigikogu speaker: More energy costs support measures surely needed

15:13

RMK: Over 9,000 Christmas trees taken from state forests this year

14:46

Price of 95 gasoline reaches new all-time record

14:19

Health Board: Coronavirus infection R rate has hit 1.3

13:45

Peak period crypto mining makes up 1 percent of all electricity consumption

13:18

Weekly: Ex-presidential office chief joins Eesti 200

12:53

EDF volunteer: It was a big responsibility to help resolve border crisis

12:24

Kontaveit makes it to quarterfinals in Sydney

11:58

Popov in support of reimplementing rapid tests for public space entry

11:37

Head of prime minister's office: Center's proposal will not happen

11:23

Taxes paid by international students, graduates rise to record level

10:49

British armed forces radio daily broadcast covering Estonia deployment

10:32

Health Board: 240 hospitalized patients, 2,202 new cases, 4 deaths

10:26

Almost 500 households in Tartu apply for energy support measure

09:51

Party Ratings: Reform remains in first place, EKRE makes slight gains

09:17

Center proposes electricity compensation measure for all private consumers

08:51

We are responding to Russia's actions, says Danish ambassador to Estonia

08:24

Eesti Energia acquires Finnish wind farm in 5-year deal

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

11.01

Pärnu Airport to open route to Helsinki

08.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 10

11.01

Health Board: 251 hospitalized patients, 1,981 new cases, 3 deaths Updated

11.01

New T1 mall manager: 2022 is a year of major changes

11.01

Minister: Negative test proof could be reapplied if Delta strain recedes

11.01

Ilves: EU can stop whining and ready itself for Ukraine humanitarian crisis

10:32

Health Board: 240 hospitalized patients, 2,202 new cases, 4 deaths

11.01

Estonian defense minister: Danish fighters, frigate are powerful deterrent

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: