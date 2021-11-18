Gallery: Christmas tree arrives in Tallinn Town Hall Square

Tallinn opened its Christmas season on Thursday by setting up a Christmas tree on Town Hall Square. This year's festivities will focus more on lighting solutions and outdoor events.

This year's tree arrived from Kuusalu parish and another 250 illuminated small spruces will be installed on the streets of the Old Town. Christmas trees can also be enjoyed on Vabaduse Square, St. Nicholas Church and the Fat Margaret Museum and Visitor Centre.

In addition to the decorated streets, the traditional Christmas Market will be opened on the Town Hall Square. The market will operate from November 26 and will remain open until January 2. The market is open every day from 12 noon to 7 p.m., but hot drinks from the market stalls will be sold until 10 p.m.

The passages and gates of the Old Town are decorated with wreaths, the streets with chandeliers and light chains, many trees and hedges are decorated with light chains and other light ornaments. Katariina Guild's gallery studios are illuminated with candlelight on Advent weekend evenings, and from November 12, a five-minute light show can be enjoyed on the historic walls of Patarei Sea Fortress in the evenings, the city announced via press release.

Every Saturday, a concert series called "Living Windows" will take place. The first concert will be performed on November 27 on Viru tänav. The diverse Christmas program of Hopner House also includes various concerts, workshops and much more.

Different displays of Christmas nativities will be opened along with different exhibitions and excursions. Visitors are invited indulge in seasonal gastronomic experiences in cafes and restaurants.

In addition, skating rinks will be opened across the city. On Saturday, November 20, the Old Town Ice Rink will be opened on Harju tänav and at 12 noon, an ice rink will be opened in Vilde Sports Park at Vilde tee 69. On November 27, Nõmme skating rink will also be opened in the courtyard of Nõmme Secondary School at Raudtee 73. The newest and most modern open-air skating rink in Tallinn will be opened at the beginning of December in Tondiraba Park at Varraku 18.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

