President Karis' first Christmas card encourages curiosity

President Alar Karis and his office will send 2,300 Christmas cards, authored by Estonian artist and illustrator Joonas Sildre, to Estonia and the world.

The Christmas card is meant to encourage and motivate people to be curious about the world surrounding them.

Karis, a former professor and two-time university rector (University of Tartu, Estonian University of Life Sciences), has previously said that Estonia should be characterized by a smart people, who wants and knows how to learn and can use their knowledge in any situation, even when meeting someone they do not know. The card also carries the idea of caring for and understanding each other, even in the case of a disagreement.

The cards were printed by environmentally friendly printing house Ecoprint on 100 percent recycled paper with colors made of natural resins and oils.

The card has Christmas greetings in five languages.

