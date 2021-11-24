Tallinn launches 'safe Christmas' coronavirus vaccination campaign
Tallinn has launched a coronavirus vaccination campaign encouraging the city's residents to "Give your family a safe Christmas!"
The campaign raises awareness about vaccination and the capital's counseling and vaccination centers.
Eight Covid-19 counseling and vaccination points have been opened in Tallinn, operating seven days a week, and there are also three home vaccination brigades.
There are eight centers open to the public, which can be found at:
- Vabaduse väljak
- Lindakivi Kultuurikeskus
- Linnamäe Maxima car park
- Põhja-Tallinn Community Centre
- Balti jaam
- Haabersti Rimi
- Kristiine kesksus
- Ülemiste kesksus
Deputy Mayor Betina Beškina said 68 percent of the city's residents have been vaccinated so far. In all districts, vaccination coverage is above 60 percent, and in Nõmme and Pirita it is above 75 percent among residents aged 12 and over.
"However, some people are still unvaccinated, and the Christmas season is ahead when families get together and there are more social gatherings. With this campaign, we want to invite people to vaccinate with their loved ones in mind," she said.
--
Editor: Helen Wright