Tallinn launches 'safe Christmas' coronavirus vaccination campaign

Tallinn has launched a coronavirus vaccination campaign encouraging the city's residents to "Give your family a safe Christmas!"

The campaign raises awareness about vaccination and the capital's counseling and vaccination centers.

Eight Covid-19 counseling and vaccination points have been opened in Tallinn, operating seven days a week, and there are also three home vaccination brigades.

There are eight centers open to the public, which can be found at:

Vabaduse väljak

Lindakivi Kultuurikeskus

Linnamäe Maxima car park

Põhja-Tallinn Community Centre

Balti jaam

Haabersti Rimi

Kristiine kesksus

Ülemiste kesksus

Deputy Mayor Betina Beškina said 68 percent of the city's residents have been vaccinated so far. In all districts, vaccination coverage is above 60 percent, and in Nõmme and Pirita it is above 75 percent among residents aged 12 and over.

"However, some people are still unvaccinated, and the Christmas season is ahead when families get together and there are more social gatherings. With this campaign, we want to invite people to vaccinate with their loved ones in mind," she said.

Tallinn's "Give your family a safe Christmas!" campaign will run until December 19. Source: Tallinn City Government.

