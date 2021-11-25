Health Board: Restrictions to continue even if situation stabilizes

Estonia will continue to impose restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus even if infection rates are low and stabilized, the Health Board announced on Wednesday. Schools are called to cancel their Christmas celebrations.

While infection rates in Estonia are gradually declining, a fourth wave of the coronavirus is taking over Europe with serious consequences forecast. Just three-four weeks ago, Estonia was among the top of Europe and the world in terms of infection rates, but imposed restrictions have helped take infections down 2.5 times, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said.

For the situation to not worsen again and Estonia to not fall into a fourth wave, restrictions, such as capacity limits on public events, mask-wearing obligations, dispersion, working from home, rapid tests in schools and improving vaccination rates, will continue to be imposed. The decision was made based on a recommendation by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Kiik said that while the epidemiological situation has improved, it can also suddenly take a turn if safety measures are not followed. If Estonia wants to steer clear of a fourth wave, people must collectively keep a low profile.

Health Board acting director Mari-Anne Härma said that strengthening supervision has helped reduce the rate of infections without known sources. "Random infections have decreased. Dispersion, masks and certificate checks work," Härma said.

As the Christmas season approaches, the Health Board has recommended that all parties should be canceled and people should continue to get vaccinated.

Mari-Anne Härma and Tanel Kiik Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

