Ministry recommends schools only test unvaccinated staff and students

The Ministry of Education and Research recommends schools only conduct testing on unvaccinated members of the school family and those who have not recovered from the coronavirus in the previous six months.

Education ministry crisis manager Rain Sannik said that once schools began testing students and staff three times a week, students came from an extended school break and the general infection rate in Estonia was higher than now.

The ministry now recommends schools test people twice a week. "We have told schools now that they can make the choice of which days they will conduct testing on, since this all depends on the school, the number of children and where the school is located," Sannik said.

If the epidemiological situation requires it, the ministry also allows schools to test vaccinated students and staff more than twice a week. An infected member of the school family should head to their family physician to confirm their infection with a PCR test.

Last week, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas announced that COVID-19 testing among schoolchildren has yielded good results and the procedure will continue until at least February.

