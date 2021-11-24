Education ministry chooses new rapid test supplier

The Ministry of Education and Research chose Medesto Logistics OÜ to be the new supplier of rapid tests for school testing.

The ministry initiated the tender on November 8 and received six offers, which met all conditions. The ministry negotiated with all six and their tests were checked by the Health Board. The cheapest and most suitable offer came from Medesto Logistics, who the ministry signed a framework contract with.

The total cost of the contract is €2,370,000 and includes the delivery of 2,078,947 (at €1.14 each) rapid tests to be used in schools. The cost of the contract includes all necessary costs, including delivery and procurement. The contract was signed by Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform) and Medesto Logistics board member Vahur Lember.

The education ministry signed a contract with SelfDiagnostics OÜ for the supply of rapid tests in October. The cost of that contract was €5,132,000 and the tests provided by the company lasted schools until the end of November.

