Education ministry chooses new rapid test supplier

Coronavirus
A rapid test.
A rapid test. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
Coronavirus

The Ministry of Education and Research chose Medesto Logistics OÜ to be the new supplier of rapid tests for school testing.

The ministry initiated the tender on November 8 and received six offers, which met all conditions. The ministry negotiated with all six and their tests were checked by the Health Board. The cheapest and most suitable offer came from Medesto Logistics, who the ministry signed a framework contract with.

The total cost of the contract is €2,370,000 and includes the delivery of 2,078,947 (at €1.14 each) rapid tests to be used in schools. The cost of the contract includes all necessary costs, including delivery and procurement. The contract was signed by Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform) and Medesto Logistics board member Vahur Lember.

The education ministry signed a contract with SelfDiagnostics OÜ for the supply of rapid tests in October. The cost of that contract was €5,132,000 and the tests provided by the company lasted schools until the end of November.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

COVID-19 INFORMATION

daily figures

weekly round-up

Vaccination in Estonia

restrictions in place

travel advice

Covid-19 exposure app

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: