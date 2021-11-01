Researcher: Aim of rapid testing is to keep schools open

Mario Kadastik and Maria Peetson on
Mario Kadastik and Maria Peetson on "Terevisioon" Source: ERR
From Monday (November 1), rapid testing will be carried out three times a week at schools across the country. Researcher Mario Kadastik said the aim is to keep children in contact learning in the coming months.

Kadastik, who is also an advisor at the Minister of Education and Research, discussed the issue on ETV's morning program "Terevisioon" on Monday morning.

He said all schools should have tests by now and that teachers will have to instruct children how to take them.

"The aim is to keep schools open," Kadastik said and added that the more students take the test, the faster all infected students will be identified.

He also said when children know how to take the tests, they can do it before coming to school.

If the student's test is positive, the child must return home as soon as possible and book a PCR test.

The PCR test is more accurate and rapid tests are used to identify possible infections but can give false positives.

"A positive does not automatically mean that you are infected," Kadastik said.

Students should take rapid tests three times a week. On Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Later, the test will be done twice a week and at home.

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Helen Wright

Researcher: Aim of rapid testing is to keep schools open

