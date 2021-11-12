Schools and kindergartens to be informed of positive tests among children

The government on Thursday approved an order, which states that pre-school establishments, general education schools and vocational training institutions will begin receiving information from the Health Board about children who test positive for the coronavirus to better identify close contacts.

The Health Board will forward the information to the educational establishment's manager or someone assigned as such. The healthcare service provider of the school will also receive information.

The school or kindergarten director can then notify the Health Board of anyone that was in contact with the infected person, after which the board will deem them close contacts, the government's press office announced.

The order will come into force on Monday, November 15.

Currently, the Health Board only forwards information about there being a person who tested positive in the class. Since the identity of the infected child is unknown, schools and kindergartens can also not identify close contacts. The only option is to hope that the infected child, their parents or a legal guardian informs the establishment.

Outbreaks can develop easily in schools, which is why the government made a decision to expedite the process. It also helps avoid a situation where people are sent to quarantine as close contacts, when they actually have very little risk of getting infected.

