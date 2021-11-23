No ministry proceedings against schools which used remote learning

News
Minister of Education Liina Kersna (Reform).
Minister of Education Liina Kersna (Reform). Source: Government Office
News

The Ministry of Education and Research will not start surveillance proceedings against schools that went on distance learning, something which was being considered two weeks ago. Instead, a monitoring study will be carried out in order to organize remote learning better in the future.

Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform) said that there will be no surveillance proceedings starting against the schools that went on distance learning because the schools belong to the area of local governments, not the state, while there is already a respective court proceeding in process.

"Today, a school leader can decide whether the school will go on distance learning, but it needs to be a justified decision, it has to be coordinated with the Health Board. We can see today that the court has said providing its initial legal protection that it has to work in this way. We have a parallel court proceeding taking place. It will definitely give us clarity on what is the responsibility of a local government and what can be decided by a school leader," she said.

Kersna said that the ministry could not do more now because they are not state schools, but schools owned by local governments.

According to the new plan, the ministry will complete a monitoring study covering 157 schools in ten municipalities.

"We are preparing an amendment to the Basic Schools and Upper Secondary Schools Act, where we also want to regulate the transition to distance learning.

Tallinn city government should meet with school leaders on Tuesday to discuss whether schools should continue with partial distance learning in the coming weeks.

Kersna stressed that sending schools on distance learning must be epidemiologically justified.

"Simply sending children to distance learning is not in line with the law," she said.

The minister said that the infection rate has already fallen sharply today and that there are fewer school outbreaks.

Tallinn city government sent grades 4-8 on remote learning for two weeks after pupils came back from the half-term break on November 1, while some other municipalities, including Pärnu, did the same, amid soaring Covid rates.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:02

Ministers: Cooperation in Okas 2021 border work has been good

16:33

Tõnis Saarts: How the national conservatives became liberal democrats

16:09

Estonian MP: Ukraine is an obsession for Russia

15:41

Tallink cruise ferry forced to return to port after engine failure

15:12

COVID-19 medicines not likely to arrive to Estonia before year's end

14:45

Fixing schoolhouses' ventilation systems delayed

14:29

Border guard head: We need faster way to send people back across the border

14:18

Between bad, worse and worst: Europe faces tough tests this winter

13:59

Daily: Opaque transaction reason for education ministry official's release

13:23

EXPO Dubai 2020 Podcast: Education innovation in E-Stonia

13:09

Luik: Ukrainian army and western unity could prevent Russian attack

12:56

3 offers made for Tallinn tram procurement

12:25

Vseviov: Lukashenko wants to create confusion, divide and gain legitimacy

12:03

Minister to oversee shoreline protection zone bill he signed while MP

11:39

Andres Laisk returned as Saue mayor

11:06

No ministry proceedings against schools which used remote learning

10:32

Health Board: 417 hospitalized patients, 821 new cases, 8 deaths

10:31

Professor: Remote learning has slowed down students' grasp of information

10:22

Romek Kosenkranius returned as Pärnu mayor Updated

09:36

Education ministry: Some students are selling rapid tests

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Border guard apprehends smuggler in Setomaa

09:18

Estonia is able to deport 90 percent of migrants with failed asylum claims Updated

22.11

Gallery: Winter wonderland at Valaste Waterfall

22.11

Weather service issues icy road warning across Estonia

20.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 22

22.11

Health Board: 445 hospitalized covid patients, 403 new cases, 11 deaths

22.11

Bill banning tattoos for minors reaches Riigikogu

10:32

Health Board: 417 hospitalized patients, 821 new cases, 8 deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: