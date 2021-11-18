Student testing to continue until February

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Thursday that COVID-19 testing among schoolchildren has yielded good results and the procedure will continue until at least February.

"The reduction in coronavirus spread has been helped by coronavirus testing in schools - it has gone very successfully, we have discovered many infected people and have snapped infection chains as a result," Kallas said at a government press conference on Thursday.

"We intend to continue testing until at least February, doing it twice a week," the prime minister added.

The testing will focus on unvaccinated students, but while infection rates remain high, all students will be tested.

Kallas said that although infection and hospitalization rates have gone down, the coronavirus certificate requirement will certainly be continued until January 10, as initially planned and the government will likely extend the period until March.

The restriction imposed on event closing times will be reassessed before New Year's celebrations and the restriction could be eased, since the government discusses it every two weeks, the prime minister said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!