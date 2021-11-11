New Year's Eve likely to end an hour early due to event curfew

New Year's Eve events will likely end an hour early this December 31 due to coronavirus restrictions closing events and venues at 11 p.m.

The latest round of coronavirus restrictions introduced a curfew for events and venues which is in place until January 10.

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said on Wednesday there are no plans to impose additional time restrictions on Christmas and New Year's Eve parties. The government will discuss the issue and the event size this week.

However, he said there is no reason to hope the restrictions will be relaxed.

ERR's Estonian portal spoke to restaurants, bars and hotels that want to plan events for the last night of 2021.

Companies said they are ready to introduce additional safety measures such as rapid testing of vaccinated guests - the main thing is to allow parties to take place.

"We made plans before the additional restrictions were announced, before the school holidays, our spa New Year's Eve package had already been posted on the website," said Kairi Jõekäär, head of the Sales and Marketing Department of Estonia Resort Hotel & Spa in Pärnu.

"We have paused these offers and are acting in response to government decisions for that period. We hope that these restrictions will ease in the face of declining infection numbers."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!