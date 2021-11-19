Health Board: 447 hospitalized patients, 715 new cases, 9 deaths

As of Friday morning, 447 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 715 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were nine deaths.

There are 356 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 267 (75 percent) are unvaccinated and 89 (25 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 447 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 91 are being treated for other illnesses.

In total, 5,925 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 12.1 percent. Of the new cases, 434 (60.7 percent) were unvaccinated and 281 (39.3 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

In total, 820,034 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 778,514 of them having already received their second dose.

7,556 vaccine doses were administered since Thursday morning. There have been 136,594 booster doses administered in Estonia. 58.4 percent of the Estonian population have completed their vaccination process.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,012.96, data from the Health Board shows.

There were nine deaths, involving a 60-year old woman, a 65-year old man, a 66-year old man, a 68-year old woman, a 69-year old woman, a 71-year old man, a 79-year old man, an 80-year old woman and a 95-year old woman.

As of Friday morning, 447 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 26 under assisted breathing. There are 46 patients in intensive care.

A total of 5,925 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 715 returning positive and 5,210 negative – a positive rate of 12.1 percent.

There have been 2,275,757 tests conducted in total since the start of March last year, with 216,081 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

189,727 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 57,563 (30.3 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 132,164 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus are widely available.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

