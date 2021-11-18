PPA has launched 250 proceedings relating to Covid rules non-compliance

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has opened up 250 proceedings relating to failure to comply with coronavirus-related restrictions since the authority started taking a more proactive role in monitoring public behavior just over a month ago, Interior Minister Kristian Jaani (Center) says.

140 of the 250 proceedings opened concerned violations on the obligation to wear a face-mask, BNS reports.

Speaking at the government's press briefing on Thursday, the minister praised what he called the good cooperation between the authority and the Health Board (Terviseamet), also responsible for the monitoring.

Meanwhile a Tallinn sports club at the center of a furor over non-compliance has re-started business under a new name, but at the same premises, and is checking clients' Coronavirus certification.

The sports club, Sparta, on Pärnu mnt., had continued to operate despite being hit with a precept and a fine for not checking certification, but now has started to do so, Jaani said.

The campaign to monitor compliance was stepped up just over a month ago by the PPA and Health Board, amid rising Covid rates, though the legislative amendments enabling those authorities to do so had been passed earlier in the year.

The current coronavirus restrictions are here.

