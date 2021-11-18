Spread of coronavirus falls from very high level to high

The government announced on Thursday that the risk level of coronavirus transmission in Estonia has fallen from the highest level of risk to the one below - high.

The government's updated risk matrix, which places a higher emphasis on hospitalization, states that the orange level, i.e. the "high" risk level means that there is a spread of infection outside the outbreaks in the community and the risk of the virus spreading very widely.

The government announced on Thursday that despite the decrease in infection compared to previous weeks, there is still a high risk of the spread of coronavirus in Estonia. The average number of infection cases in the past seven days is 838. In accordance with the risk matrix, the risk level remains high if the average number of infection cases in the past seven days is 600-1,000.

The average number of hospitalizations in the past seven days is 42.29 people. Both indicators remain on a downward trend. The average number of deaths from the coronavirus in the past seven days, which currently stands at 9.1 people, is also on a downward trend.

The infection rate of people over 60 is also falling, according to the government. The average number of infections in this age group in the past seven days is 160.4. The number of COVID-19 patients who have been placed on a ventilator is currently 24.

In the event of a high risk of the virus spreading, it is still very important to follow the established control measures: wear masks indoors, follow the dispersion requirements, and use disinfection facilities. Coronavirus certificates must be presented in public spaces where it is required. Vaccination is very effective in protecting against serious illness and hospitalization, the government announced.

As of Thursday, 819,070 people have been vaccinated in Estonia with 777,586 having completed their vaccination process. Estonia's vaccination rate for at least one vaccination for the whole population is 58.4 percent.

See more information on the government's webpage.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!