Health Board suspends sports club's activities

The Health Board (Terviseamet) has ordered Tallinn gym Sparta to cease operating, due to non-compliance with coronavirus restrictions. No services can be offered in the rooms of the sports club, while even clients with season passes may not attend, the board says.

The board had hit Sparta with a precept and fine, but the gym, on Pärnu mnt., had continued to operate, without complying with the current restrictions, primarily regarding checking coronavirus vaccine certificates.

The ban is valid until the requirements for ensuring the protection of customers are met.

Deputy head of the Health Board's crisis unit Kalle Kitsing said that the Health Board suspended the sports club's activities for two weeks initially.

"There is no activity allowed for a two-week period. During the proceedings of the Health Board, it became clear that the sports club had not been following the requirements," he said.

Kitsing added that if the company continues to violate the ban on economic activities, it may be a criminal offense in accordance with the provisions of the Penal Code. "The court may impose a penalty of €4,000-16,000,000 on an NGO in criminal proceedings," he added.

On October 14, the Health Board issued a precept to Sparta Spordiselts, obliging it to comply immediately with the requirements related to the order of the government for the control of the risk of infection. The agency later found that the club did not comply with the precept and on October 22 a penalty of €2,000 was imposed on the sports club. Nevertheless, Sparta continued to violate the order.

On October 27, the Health Board sent a notice to Sparta Spordiselts that it would initiate administrative proceedings against the NGO regarding the decision to suspend or prohibit economic activities.

On November 1, 2021, the Health Board made a decision to suspend the economic activities of the Sparta Spordiselts. The decision concerned the provision of access to gyms and related services.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!