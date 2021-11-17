Health Board suspends sports club's activities

News
Sparta Sports Club
Sparta Sports Club Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Health Board (Terviseamet) has ordered Tallinn gym Sparta to cease operating, due to non-compliance with coronavirus restrictions. No services can be offered in the rooms of the sports club, while even clients with season passes may not attend, the board says.

The board had hit Sparta with a precept and fine, but the gym, on Pärnu mnt., had continued to operate, without complying with the current restrictions, primarily regarding checking coronavirus vaccine certificates.

The ban is valid until the requirements for ensuring the protection of customers are met.

Deputy head of the Health Board's crisis unit Kalle Kitsing said that the Health Board suspended the sports club's activities for two weeks initially.

"There is no activity allowed for a two-week period. During the proceedings of the Health Board, it became clear that the sports club had not been following the requirements," he said.

Kitsing added that if the company continues to violate the ban on economic activities, it may be a criminal offense in accordance with the provisions of the Penal Code. "The court may impose a penalty of €4,000-16,000,000 on an NGO in criminal proceedings," he added.

On October 14, the Health Board issued a precept to Sparta Spordiselts, obliging it to comply immediately with the requirements related to the order of the government for the control of the risk of infection. The agency later found that the club did not comply with the precept and on October 22 a penalty of €2,000 was imposed on the sports club. Nevertheless, Sparta continued to violate the order.

On October 27, the Health Board sent a notice to Sparta Spordiselts that it would initiate administrative proceedings against the NGO regarding the decision to suspend or prohibit economic activities.

On November 1, 2021, the Health Board made a decision to suspend the economic activities of the Sparta Spordiselts. The decision concerned the provision of access to gyms and related services.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:42

Global Estonian Report: November 17-24

16:17

Norstat ratings: Reform slumps to third place behind EKRE and Center

15:51

PM: Tense situation in Europe not direct threat to Estonia's borders

15:18

PERH chief: Number of Covid hospital beds to be reduced by 100

14:53

Health Board suspends sports club's activities

14:21

Tallinn mayor: We will likely not finish next year's budget this year

13:53

Defense forces celebrates birthday with bridge building competition

13:22

Gallery: Christmas tree arrives in Tartu

12:57

City secretary could lead Tallinn city council in place of Social Democrats

12:36

Gallery: Cornerstone laid for Eesti Energia oil plant

11:46

Environment minister resigns, citing personal, family reasons

11:34

COP26 final agreements to have little impact on Estonia

11:34

Government calls 1,684 reservists to training exercise Okas 2021

11:11

Kaupo Meiel: Our daily exorcism

10:32

Health Board: 489 hospitalized patients, 1,023 new cases, 7 deaths

10:13

Center MP on environment minister role: Let's see what the day brings

09:38

Party ratings: Eesti 200 draws level with EKRE

09:19

Foreign minister: Lukashenko wants to be recognized as president of Belarus

08:51

Rental apartment prices top pre-crisis levels

08:28

Former culture minister appointed Tartu city council chair

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

09:19

Foreign minister: Lukashenko wants to be recognized as president of Belarus

15.11

Estonia's IT sector will be short of 7,000 employees in coming years

13.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 15

16.11

Tallinn University to stop admission to three master's programs from 2022

16.11

Environment minister Tõnis Mölder to resign Wednesday Updated

16.11

President: Estonia is ready, should situation on border change

10:32

Health Board: 489 hospitalized patients, 1,023 new cases, 7 deaths

11:34

Government calls 1,684 reservists to training exercise Okas 2021

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: