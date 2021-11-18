Booster dose recipients have had issues updating coronavirus certificate

Some recipients of additional coronavirus vaccine doses have experienced issues with updating their coronavirus certificates, because earlier vaccination information has gone missing. Officials say the mistake can only be fixed by going back to the vaccinators.

Ksenja Grohotova, the nurse in charge of vaccinations at Medicum, said there is a general rule - the exact number of doses, which the person has received, must be reflected on the person's coronavirus certificate, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Wednesday.

"If the person has been administered two doses and has now received a third dose of another vaccine, either Moderna or Pfizer, it must say three of three on their certificate," Grohotova said.

Center for Health and Welfare Information Systems (TEHIK) acting director Kerli Lubja said the medics have made a mistake entering vaccination information in such cases and people should turn to their respective vaccinators if they cannot update their certificates.

Vaccinated people, who have also recovered from the coronavirus, but whose certificates were marked with two doses instead of one, should also go to the vaccinator to update their data.

"If the healthcare worker has made a small error in data entry, it is possible to fix it while administering a booster dose, meaning they can mark it as being the second dose. It is certainly not correct to mark on a certificate or in any systems that a person has been administered more doses than they actually have," said Ministry of Social Affairs e-services and innovation adviser Aurora Ursula Joala.

Although officials say the vaccination certificates are also valid after receiving a booster dose, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported that some people have received a letter from TEHIK stating that their European coronavirus certificate has become invalid.

Kerli Lubja said the board had no knowledge of such letters being sent and asked every recipient to contact TEHIK. "People do not have to delete older certificates. If they received a booster dose, they can generate a supplemental certificate, but the older one will remain in the system and can be used again," Lubja said.

As of a government decision, vaccination certificates are valid for a year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!