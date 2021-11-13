Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 15

Estonia's three-tier arrivals Covid restrictions lists coming into effect Monday remain virtually unchanged on the previous week, with Andorra the only state to change its status, being downgraded from the 'Yellow' to 'Red' list.

Arrivals should fill in an online passenger declaration form before arrival.

The revised lists, which cover the EU, the EEA and equivalent, including the U.K. and Switzerland, and the Schengen Area, as announced Friday, November 12, and in force from Monday, November 15, together with each country's 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 as reported by the Estonian foreign ministry, are as follows.

Green list - No restriction on movement

States with a 14-day coronavirus rate of 75 per 100,000 inhabitants and below.

Holy See 0*

Malta 71.52

Spain 49.00

*In practice, arrivals coming from the Vatican are likely to have had to pass through Italian territory anyway, meaning they would be subject to Italy's coronavirus travel status.

Yellow list - arrivals must present proof of vaccination or of recovery from the virus

States with a 14-day coronavirus rate of 75 - 200 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Finland 166.56

France 131.18

Italy 94.48

Monaco 127.41

Portugal 122.68

Sweden 106.35

Arrivals from yellow list countries must present proof of vaccination, a negative test or recovery from the virus.

PCR tests must have been taken within 72 hours of arrival and antigen tests within 48 hours.

Arrivals without a negative test certificate can take a test on arrival and quarantine while awaiting results.

Red list - non-vaccinated arrivals must quarantine 10 days and take two Covid tests

States with a 14-day coronavirus rate of 201 per 100,000 inhabitants and over.

Andorra 367.57

Austria 1,026.81

Belgium 943.37

Bulgaria 912.51

Croatia 1,393.83

Cyprus 268.02

Czechia 820.23

Denmark 478.05

Germany 373.52

Greece 649.82

Hungary 608.88

Iceland 392.16

Ireland 858.49

Latvia 1533.33

Liechtenstein 407.77

Lithuania 1,401.60

Luxembourg 421.65

Netherlands 680.8

Norway 309.58

Poland 357.39

Romania 724.42

San Marino 258.32

Slovakia 1,382.22

Slovenia 1,747.87

Switzerland 366.36

United Kingdom 776.13

Non-vaccinated arrivals from Red-list countries must quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

Tests must be taken on arrival and on day six. If both are negative, quarantine can be shortened.

Vaccinated people do not need to test.

More information is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

The data is compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and released on Friday morning. The list is updated every Friday and takes effect from the following Monday.

As of Friday, November 12, Estonia's 14-day coronavirus infection rate stood at 1,531.7 per 100,000 inhabitants, down from 1,798.98 per 100,000 inhabitants the previous Saturday.

The current restrictions, valid until midnight Sunday, November 7, are here

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!