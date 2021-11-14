Patients hospitalized with Covid number 542

As of Sunday morning, 542 patients with the coronavirus were being treated in Estonian hospitals of whom 428 required treatment for severe COVID-19. Of those, 313 or 73 percent were unvaccinated and 115 or 27 percent had completed their immunization cycle.

Hospitals opened 35 new treatment cases. Five people with the coronavirus died.

A total of 4,544 tests were analyzed in the last 24 hours of which 561 returned positive. Of those who tested positive, 369 were unvaccinated and 196 had completed the cycle, Health Board data reveals.

Vaccine doses administered in the last day came to 2,115 all of which were first shots. By Sunday morning, 113,655 people had received additional or booster doses. Total vaccination coverage is at 58.2 percent.

In all, 1,673 people with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

--

