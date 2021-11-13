Health Board: 525 hospitalized patients, 993 new cases, 6 deaths

A total of 993 new coronavirus cases have been detected in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says, while 525 people remain hospitalized due to the virus. Six people who had contracted the virus have passed away over that time.

Of the 525 hospitalizations, 418 are patients with severe symptoms, of whom 305 are unvaccinated. The remaining 113 are fully-vaccinated, the board says.

53 new hospital coronavirus case files were opened in the past 24 hours, while the overall hospitalization figure is down from 556 the previous day, and over 600 a week ago.

Six people died as a result of Covid, the board says, three of whom were unvaccinated.

Five of the six who died were women, aged 47, 69, 80, 91 and 92, while one man aged 50 also died.

The board analyzed 6,703 primary coronavirus test results in the past 24 hours, with 993 of these (14.8 percent) returning positive.

Of the 993 positive cases, 638 (64 percent) were unvaccinated and 355 (36 percent) had completed a course of vaccination, i.e. received two doses in the case of most manufacturers' products.

9,703 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the past day, of which 1,526 were first-time vaccinations.

A total of 112,324 people in Estonia have received a booster or additional Covid vaccination dose, as of Saturday morning, the board says.

Estonia's overall vaccination coverage of those who have completed stands at 58.2 percent.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart.

