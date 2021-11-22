Flights to strictly restricted Austria still available from Tallinn

Austria has recently announced a decision to impose very strict restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, also imposed on those completely vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus. Among other things, hotels in Austria have been closed for all tourism, yet Ryanair still offers flights from Tallinn to Vienna.

Austrians who have not been fully vaccinated against Covid will only be allowed to leave their homes for specific purposes, like going to a doctor, getting groceries, going to work — or getting vaccinated. The measures are among the strictest imposed in Europe during the coronavirus pandemic.

From December 13 at the latest, the lockdown will be over for those vaccinated against the virus or recovered, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said, adding that restrictions for the unvaccinated would remain in place.

All culture events have been canceled, restaurants, cafes, bars and stores have been closed. The Austrian government has also recommended parents to not send their children to school, if possible.

Yet, there are four direct flights from Tallinn Airport to Vienna currently. The route is managed by Irish flight company Ryanair. Tallinn Airport commercial director Eero Pärgmäe said ticket sales for Vienna have been good up to the ongoing week and flight capacities have hovered around 75 percent. As of now, the flights will indeed continue.

Austria, a country of 8.99 million, is currently experiencing a severe fourth wave of the pandemic with the seven-day incidence of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants standing at around 1,000, according to current data. Some 66 percent of the population have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Hospitals are running out of capacity to care for patients, especially in areas like Salzburg and Upper Austria, where incidence rates are hovering above 1,500.

