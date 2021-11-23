Health Board: 417 hospitalized patients, 821 new cases, 8 deaths

As of Tuesday morning, 417 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 821 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were eight deaths.

There are 341 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 256 (75.1 percent) are unvaccinated and 85 (24.9 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 417 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 76 are being treated for other illnesses.

In total, 6,971 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 11.8 percent. Of the new cases, 540 (65.8 percent) were unvaccinated and 281 (34.2 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

In total, 822,806 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 781,561 of them having already received their second dose.

4,705 vaccine doses were administered since Monday morning. There have been 148,904 booster doses administered in Estonia. 58.5 percent of the Estonian population have completed their vaccination process.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 876,09, data from the Health Board shows.

There were eight deaths, involving a 63-year old man, a 72-year old man, a 74-year old woman, an 80-year old man, two 81-year old women, an 86-year old woman and an 88-year old man.

417 total patients receiving treatment in hospital, 46 in intensive care

As of Tuesday morning, 417 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 24 under assisted breathing. There are 48 patients in intensive care.

A total of 6,971 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 821 returning positive and 6,150 negative – a positive rate of 11.8 percent.

There have been 2,296,506 tests conducted in total since the start of March last year, with 218,604 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

193,601 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 59,617 (30.8 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 133,984 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus are widely available.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!