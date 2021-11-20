Daily: Finland sending over 130,000 Covid vaccine doses to Estonia

Estonia's northern neighbor, Finland, is sending around 130,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to Estonia in response to an Estonian appeal to other European Union member states for vaccine supplies, particularly the widely-used Pfizer/BioNTech product, daily Postimees reports.

The Finnish government decided Thursday to make the consignment, which Estonian authorities have pledged to match in return next February - in other words Estonian will be sending 130,000 coronavirus vaccine doses in the opposite direction in February 2022, under the terms of the deal, Postimees reports, as quoted by BNS.

The appeal for assistance was made on November 9, BNS reports, at a time when coronavirus rates were soaring and hospitalizations had breached the 600-mark, a benchmark set as critical by authorities in Estonia.

Finland will be sending Pfizer/BioNTech-made doses, which are due to arrive in Estonia before the end of this month, Finland's social affairs and health ministry says.

Pfizer/BioNTech doses had also been in short supply at the time the appeal was made, with no promised deliveries that week.

Pfizer/BioNTech's product is more suited to smaller centers such as those at family doctors and pharmacies, since one vial contains six doses, compared with the 20-doses-per-vial with Moderna's product.

The other coronavirus vaccination currently approved for use in Estonian is the one-shot Janssen/Johnson&Johnson product.

