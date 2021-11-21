Vaccination home visits available on weekends in Tallinn

In the capital, it is now possible to invite vaccination teams to one's house on the weekend. Immunizers say plenty of people are starting their vaccination courses.

Vaccination brigades have enough time to explain, answer questions and keep an eye on the patient's condition for a short time after administering the shot. Moderna and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines are used.

"People welcome us and everyone has been nice and polite," assistant Stefan Hein said.

"We are usually asked which vaccine is better. What are the common side-effects," family nurse Evelin Trusova said. However, the most popular question so far is whether home visits are popular.

The city of Tallinn and private clinic Confido launched their home vaccination service on November 8. It turned out the city has plenty of people who cannot show up to get the shot because of medical problems or other reasons and would like to be vaccinated at home.

"All the appointments for the first week were booked on day one. That is why we have added an additional brigade by today. There are currently three immunization brigades. We started with two brigades and added a weekend crew," Tallinn Deputy Mayor Betina Beškina said.

A single brigade vaccinates 10-12 people a day.

"Driving from one location to the next takes time, followed by procedures, including a short monitoring period. Almost 600 people have signed up for home vaccination in Tallinn," Beškina said.

In addition to home visits, Tallinn operates eight vaccination and counseling centers. Beškina said that people also like getting the shot near where they live without having to make an appointment.

