Coronavirus patients number 431 in hospitals

Estonian hospitals were treating 431 patients with the coronavirus on Sunday morning.

Data from the Health Board suggests 349 patients require treatment for severe COVID-19 of whom 265 or 76 percent are unvaccinated and 84 or 24 percent have finished their immunization course.

Hospitals opened 22 new treatment cases in the last 24 hours, seven people infected with the coronavirus died.

A total of 5,711 test results were analyzed in the last day of which 837 were positive. Of people diagnosed, 549 were unvaccinated and 288 fully immunized.

The day saw 2,114 doses of vaccine administered of which 489 were initial shots. By Sunday morning, additional or booster vaccine shots had been administered to 144,556 people.

Total vaccination coverage with both doses is 58.7 percent.