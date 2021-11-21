Coronavirus patients number 431 in hospitals

News
East Tallinn Central Hospital Covid ward.
East Tallinn Central Hospital Covid ward. Source: East Tallinn Central Hospital
News

Estonian hospitals were treating 431 patients with the coronavirus on Sunday morning.

Data from the Health Board suggests 349 patients require treatment for severe COVID-19 of whom 265 or 76 percent are unvaccinated and 84 or 24 percent have finished their immunization course.

Hospitals opened 22 new treatment cases in the last 24 hours, seven people infected with the coronavirus died.

A total of 5,711 test results were analyzed in the last day of which 837 were positive. Of people diagnosed, 549 were unvaccinated and 288 fully immunized.

The day saw 2,114 doses of vaccine administered of which 489 were initial shots. By Sunday morning, additional or booster vaccine shots had been administered to 144,556 people.

Total vaccination coverage with both doses is 58.7 percent.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:33

Ülo Matteus: Emotions, myths and a constantly poor government

15:36

Sunday talk shows: Savisaar a good fit for environment minister

14:54

Estonian women's epee team eliminated in Glaive de Tallinn quarter-final

14:36

Border guard apprehends smuggler in Setomaa

12:55

Coronavirus patients number 431 in hospitals

12:46

Polish PM in Estonia: We are facing a new form of war

10:53

Gallery: First quarter-final of Eesti Laul

08:45

Vaccination home visits available on weekends in Tallinn

08:29

Prime minister: Border barricade sends the signal we are guarding EU border

20.11

Kelly Sildaru wins in Austria

20.11

'Rahva teenrid': Was Mölder resignation result of security risk?

20.11

Snap exercise sees PPA, EDF join forces in border infrastructure build-up Updated

20.11

2,283 Covid-positive cases in schools since November 1, rates falling

20.11

Daily: Finland sending over 130,000 Covid vaccine doses to Estonia

20.11

Coalition negotiations diary: Week starting November 15

20.11

Health Board: 434 hospitalized patients, 464 new cases, 5 deaths

20.11

Conscripts get first-hand experience in K9 Thunder live-firing exercise

20.11

Court approves custody for Riigikogu, ISS buildings attack suspect

20.11

Ratas: Minister's decision to step down his, and his alone

20.11

Aggregate ratings: Four percentage points between top 4 parties

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

19.11

Tallinn cafe amasses Covid rules non-compliance fines totaling €9,500

20.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 22

20.11

Health Board: 434 hospitalized patients, 464 new cases, 5 deaths

20.11

Kelly Sildaru wins in Austria

20.11

Snap exercise sees PPA, EDF join forces in border infrastructure build-up Updated

08:29

Prime minister: Border barricade sends the signal we are guarding EU border

12:55

Coronavirus patients number 431 in hospitals

12:46

Polish PM in Estonia: We are facing a new form of war

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: