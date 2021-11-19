Wastewater study: Coronavirus spread receding across Estonia

The amount of coronavirus in Estonian wastewater has begun to recede in all parts of Estonia, but there is still extensive spread in multiple cities, the University of Tartu announced on Friday.

There is no major decline yet, but the situation is improving. I am happy to see that the virus levels in Põlva and Põlva County have finally started to recede. This gives us some hope that soon the burden of hospitals in southern Estonia will be eased," said lead researcher and University of Tartu antimicrobial technology professor Tanel Tenson.

The researcher said this is the first week in a long time, in which results from the wastewater study have shown improvement from the previous week. There are several regions marked on the coronavirus spread map, in which there were not many cases of the coronavirus found over the previous week.

A few new places with very high virus levels have been added to this week's map, but the number of places with a wide spread of the virus, marked by orange, has dropped considerably. There are several new smaller places where no virus was found this time, though these were spot samples reflecting the situation at the moment of sampling, the university said.

"The spread of coronavirus is still at a high level. We cannot say it has gone anywhere," Tenson noted. "But we can see a clear downward trend."

Wastewater study results for November 15-19. Source: University of Tartu

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!