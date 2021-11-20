Health Board: 434 hospitalized patients, 464 new cases, 5 deaths

A total of 464 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says, while 434 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus, down from 447 reported Friday morning. Five people who had contracted the coronavirus have died over the same time period, the board says.

Of the 434 hospitalizations, 351 concern individuals with severe COVID-19 symptoms, of whom 266 (76 percent) are unvaccinated, the board says.

The remaining 85 (24 percent) have been fully vaccinated.

A total of 38 new coronavirus case files were opened up in hospitals nationwide in the past 24 hours – the overall fall in hospitalizations will be due to discharges.

Five people who had contracted the coronavirus died over the past day.

A total of 4,208 primary coronavirus test results have been analyzed in the past 24 hours, with 464 of these (11 percent) returning positive.

Of the positive cases, 290 (63 percent) were unvaccinated and 174 (37 percent) were fully-vaccinated.

8,685 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in Estonia in the past 24 hours, with 1,209 of these first-time vaccinations.

As of Saturday morning, 143,199 people in Estonia have received an additional or booster vaccine dose, while the full dosage coverage of Estonia's population is now 58.6 percent.

More details to follow.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

