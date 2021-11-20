Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 22

Estonia's three-tier arrivals Covid restrictions lists coming into effect Monday remain virtually unchanged for the second week in a row. Only Malta has seen a change in its status, and has been moved down from the 'Green' list, which now only numbers two states, to the 'Yellow' list, while Spain is now the only major country with no restrictions on entry.

Arrivals should fill in an online passenger declaration form before arrival.

The revised lists, which cover the EU, the EEA and equivalent, including the U.K. and Switzerland, and the Schengen Area, as announced Friday, November 19, and in force from Monday, November 22, together with each country's 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 as reported by the Estonian foreign ministry, are as follows.

Green list - No restriction on movement

States with a 14-day coronavirus rate of 75 per 100,000 inhabitants and below.

Holy See 0*

Spain 71.95

*In practice, arrivals coming from the Vatican are likely to have had to pass through Italian territory anyway, meaning they would be subject to Italy's coronavirus travel status.

Yellow list - arrivals must present proof of vaccination or of recovery from the virus

States with a 14-day coronavirus rate of 75 - 200 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Finland 188.53

France 173.12

Italy 126.86

Malta 113.49

Monaco 178.37

Portugal 167.4

Sweden 105.55

Arrivals from yellow list countries must present proof of vaccination, a negative test or recovery from the virus.

PCR tests must have been taken within 72 hours of arrival and antigen tests within 48 hours.

Arrivals without a negative test certificate can take a test on arrival and quarantine while awaiting results.

Red list - non-vaccinated arrivals must quarantine 10 days and take two Covid tests

States with a 14-day coronavirus rate of 201 per 100,000 inhabitants and over.

Andorra 513.28

Austria 1,527.83

Belgium 1,106.22

Bulgaria 773.71

Croatia 1,300.81

Cyprus 329.73

Czechia 11,217.49

Denmark 663.79

Germany 529.35

Greece 833.59

Hungary 882.49

Iceland 549.8

Ireland 1,099.56

Latvia 1,111.35

Liechtenstein 627.15

Lithuania 1,213.78

Luxembourg 486.66

Netherlands 936.82

Norway 399.71

Poland 484.4

Romania 448.26

San Marino 310.57

Slovakia 1,713.85

Slovenia 2,044.17

Switzerland 489.94

United Kingdom 697.62

Non-vaccinated arrivals from Red-list countries must quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

Tests must be taken on arrival and on day six. If both are negative, quarantine can be shortened.

Vaccinated people do not need to test.

More information is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

The data is compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and released on Friday morning. The list is updated every Friday and takes effect from the following Monday.

As of Saturday, November 20, Estonia's 14-day coronavirus infection rate stood at 933.2 per 100,000 inhabitants, down from 1,531.7 per 100,000 inhabitants a week earlier.

The current restrictions, valid until midnight Sunday, November 21, are here

