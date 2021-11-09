Flights between Helsinki-Tartu to restart in March 2022
Flights between Finland and Estonia's second-biggest city, Tartu, will restart in March 2022 after a break of almost two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Finnair will fly between the cities five times a week with a 70 seat plane.
The flights will take place in the evenings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and during the day on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
"Finnair has offered a flexible solution that covers the needs of both business customers and tourists," said Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform).
Editor: Helen Wright