Tartu-Helsinki flights may restart in spring 2022

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Tartu Airport. Source: Tartu Airport
News

Flights between Finland and Estonia's second largest city Tartu are expected to restart in spring 2022, although no firm agreement is in place yet.

Flights between Helsinki and Tartu have been suspended since spring 2020 due to coronavirus but there is new hope the flight path will reopen next year.

Two weeks ago, Tartu City Government and Finnair met to discuss the issue. Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas said both parties want to restore the connection - but the question is when.

Tallinn Airport manager Eero Pärgmäe said the route was mostly used for business trips, but these are still reduced due to covid-19. "Therefore, Finnair is still cautious about re-establishing the route today," he said.

Tallinn Airport, which manages Tartu Airport, has said restarting flights will take some time. Pärgmäe said the plans need to be known three to four months in advance.

It is also not clear if the aircraft will have 42 or 72 seats and what the frequency of flights will be. Approximately 30,000 passengers use the connection in the years before the coronavirus crisis.

Klaas said the city government will spend €300,000 a year to support the connection. "It is important for our people that this onward flight is as fast and convenient as possible," he said.

Pärgmäe hopes a stronger plan may be revealed in December. There is no clear agreement yet.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:23

justice chancellor: Riigikogu should debate coronavirus restrictions

14:55

EKRE MP under criminal investigation after 'pushing' deputy mayor

14:22

Competition Authority urges caution over electricity package choice

13:56

Tallinn apartment prices starting to outstrip purchasing power

13:35

More than a dozen developments could be completed in Tallinn by elections

13:07

Traffic Insurance Fund: Record number of accidents this summer

12:53

Ministry plans to remove cold temperature limit for outdoor PE classes

12:24

Health Board spot-checking Tallinn eateries for coronavirus certificates

11:57

Tartu-Helsinki flights may restart in spring 2022

11:29

Minister: We cannot be happy until all care home workers are vaccinated

11:01

President-elect announces top advisors

10:56

Care homes can dismiss unvaccinated workers, but replacements hard to find

10:30

Health Board: 174 hospitalized patients, 532 new covid cases, three deaths

10:14

Statistics: Number of e-commerce users up as enterprises begin using AI

09:59

Court state fees to rise by up to 100 percent

09:27

Parties to spend between €500,000-€1 million on local elections

08:59

Tallinn already looking for suitable Christmas tree

08:36

Government decides to ease Hiiu County and smaller island restrictions

08:12

Gallery: FC Flora falls to Gent at home

16.09

Hiiumaa planning €25,000 grant for young family doctors

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

16.09

T1 stopping tenants from leaving: 'We are like hostages'

14.09

1.01 percent of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients have caught covid

16.09

Health Board: five deaths, 162 hospitalized patients, 510 new covid cases

16.09

Share of alcohol, tobacco tax in Estonia's state budget among largest in EU

16.09

Minister: Compensation for unvaccinated people could be stopped

10:30

Health Board: 174 hospitalized patients, 532 new covid cases, three deaths

16.09

Tallinn to start pet registration list

16.09

Third reading of so-called Huawei bill postponed over technical error

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: